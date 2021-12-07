The T-or-C Police Department (TCPD) arrested Ryan Thomas Bobelu, 27, of Zuni, NM, Monday December 6 on multiple charges following incidents at two local businesses.
The TCPD responded to a report of a burglar alarm sounding at 107 Broadway about 1241 pm, When they arrived at the Smokes Good Pipe Store officers observed the glass on the front door was broken and the alarm sounding off.
A witness came by the police department to notify officers that a male subject was seen leaving the business carrying items from inside. The witness provided officers with a physical description of the male burglary suspect.
While canvassing the area for the burglary suspect, officers were dispatched to the Fast Stop convenience store located on East Third Avenue in reference to a disorderly male customer inside the store’s liquor section. This is where officers made contact with Bobelu.
Officers spoke to Fast Stop employees who witnessed Bobelu breaking items in the store parking lot. Further investigation determined the items he broke in the store parking lot and an item in his possession belonged to the smoke shop. The owner of the smoke shop was able to positively identify the items recovered from Bobelu as well as the broken items.
Bobelu was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on the charges of commercial burglary, larceny, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.