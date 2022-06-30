TCPD officers were alerted to a stolen pickup from Arizona that was spotted in town Tuesday, June 28. Officers located the stolen pickup at the McDonald’s restaurant parking lot near the drive-thru area.
The pickup has been stolen out of Wilcox, Arizona. The owner had been tracking the pickup using a tracking device installed in it.
The individual in possession of the pickup was Timothy Scott Reed, age 66, of Mesa, Arizona. Officers confirmed the pickup was reported as stolen.
Through communication with Arizona law enforcement authorities, officers learned Reed used blue wire cutters to enter the location from where the pickup was stolen. The wire cutters were found inside the pickup.
Officers also confirmed for Arizona law enforcement authorities that Reed was wearing the same clothing as shown by surveillance video from the location from where the pickup was stolen. The man was taken into custody without incident.
Reed was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on felony charges of receiving or transferring stolen vehicles, and possession of burglary tools. Additionally, a fugitive from justice criminal complaint was filed on Reed on the outstanding arrest warrant from Arizona for various felony charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.