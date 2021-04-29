Beginning on Thursday, May 6, the Arenas Valley Animal Clinic will be offering both small and large animal veterinary services to the residents of Sierra County. The mobile unit plans to travel to Sierra County every Thursday.
Services include, but are not limited to canine/feline spays and neuters, equine castrations, mass removals, dental cleanings/extractions, cattle work, equine hand/power floats, exams, blood work, x-rays, and vaccinations.
Surgeries and dental procedures must be scheduled and will be performed from 8 to 10 a.m. Appointments for exams, vaccinations, etc. are encouraged and will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins for exams, etc. will be welcomed as well.
The clinic is located just east of I-25 at the Las Palomas exit at 25 Las Palomas Canyon Rd.
Please call 575-590-0428, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to make an appointment.
The Arenas Valley Animal Clinic looks forward to serving the Sierra County community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.