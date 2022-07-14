The Sierra County Sheriff’s Department received information that felony fugitive Brandon Williams, 23, was located at 1201 Caballo Road in Truth or Consequences. Williams was wanted in relation to multiple charges of burglary and motor vehicle theft.
Upon arriving, deputies were told by the occupants of the home that Williams was not there. A short time later, police were dispatched to a suspicious man walking around the residences in the area. The description of the suspect matched that of Williams.
When Deputy Zagorski and Investigator Jose Marin arrived they found Williams jumping over a fence and ordered him to stop. He refused to comply and took off on foot. Officers pursued him on foot through the rugged terrain and Deputy Zagorski was able to catch Williams near East Riverside Drive and took him into custody without further incident.
