Community Banks are vital to the success and growth of the communities that they serve. Using local deposits to fund loans to local businesses and individuals, they foster healthy local economies and job markets.
This commitment to their communities extends to supporting local non-profits, community organizations, and other charitable organizations. Staff of community banks often donate their time serving on the boards of these organizations, bringing their experience and knowledge to the table or simply lending a helping hand at volunteer events.
This dedication to and involvement in building their communities, results in a high relationship-banking standard that allows customers to benefit from excellent customer service, create mutually beneficial relationships and create individualized solutions to their needs.
Community Banks with their local leadership also provide the benefit of adaptability. Challenges affecting their communities such as those seen with the shutdowns last year, can be addressed rapidly and customized to fit the communities' exact needs instead of a "one-size-fits-all" large-scale approach. This smaller scale attentiveness does not result in smaller scale products though.
Community banks offer the same variety of loans and services as larger institutions, often at a lower price, with more responsiveness since decisions are made locally. Citizens Bank of Las Cruces is proud to be a Community Bank!
Citizens Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1970. With over 50 years of service, the bank has never sold. Its rich history is found in local leaders, local businesses, and local individuals. Education about Community Banking and its impact to consumers and local businesses is critically important to Citizens Bank.
Follow this link (https://www.citizenslc.com/about-us/about-us) to watch a short video featuring Citizens Bank and what it means to be a Community Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.