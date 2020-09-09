The Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission’s September 9 regular meeting included board approval of an ordinance relating to the sale of real property by the municipality, a measure supporting the Sierra Joint Office on Aging’s annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan, and an action directing the city manager to finalize a proposed engineering services contract.
While progress was made on these issues, efforts to render decisions four pending commission and advisory board appointments was not as successful. A motion by mayor Sandra Whitehead to appoint former commissioner Rolf Hechler to fill the commission seat opened by last month’s resignation of mayor pro-tem Brendan Tolley rendered no second and died on the floor.
Subsequent discussion led members to postpone this decision, while awaiting letters of interest from prospective candidates.
As they moved on to address two recommended replacements for the planning and zoning board, commissioners did agree to the appointment of Chris Sisney, but rendered no decision regarding the other vacancy. Instead, members directed administrative staff to re-advertise this vacancy, as well as another new vacancy on the planning and zoning board.
In attending to a further board appointment request, commissioners ultimately rendered a 2-to-2 split vote regarding a recommendation from the Public Utility Advisory Board. With no effective decision, the matter will now apparently return to the utility board for further consideration.
