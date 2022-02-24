Deadlines are approaching fast:
•March 9 at 5 p.m. – Deadline to qualify for the incentive program.
•March 16 at 5 p.m. – Deadline to apply for draw licenses for Barbary sheep, bighorn sheep, deer, elk, ibex, javelina, pronghorn and oryx. Deadline to submit late 2021-22 harvest reports for deer, elk, pronghorn and turkey; an $8 late fee will apply.
•April 7 – Deadline to submit 2021-22 harvest reports for Barbary sheep, ibex, javelina, oryx and trapper license holders to be eligible for big-game licenses.
Hunters, even if you are not ready to apply, make sure that you can log into your account. Hold times are already extended and expected to get longer. Log into your account at https://onlinesales.wildlife.state.nm.us/login.
