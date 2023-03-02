Deadlines are approaching fast!
•March 15 at 5:00 p.m. – Deadline to qualify for early application incentives.
•March 22 at 5:00 p.m. – Deadline to apply for draw licenses for Barbary sheep, bighorn sheep, deer, elk, ibex, javelina, pronghorn and oryx. Deadline to submit late 2022–23 harvest reports for deer, elk, pronghorn and turkey; an $8 late fee will apply. Failure to report for these species by this date will result in rejection of all draw applications.
•April 7 – Deadline to submit 2022-23 harvest reports for Barbary sheep, ibex, javelina, oryx and trapper license holders to be eligible for big-game licenses. Failure to report for these species by this date will result in rejection of all draw applications.
Hunters, even if you are not ready to apply, make sure that you can log into your account. Hold times are already extended and are expected to get longer.
DISABLED AND MILITARY
SUBMIT PAPERWORK ASAP
Mobility Impaired (MI): MI certification by the Department is required prior to submitting an application for MI-only pronghorn, oryx, elk or deer hunts. To qualify for MI certification, an individual must have a permanent impairment that:
1) limits his/her mobility to a walker, wheelchair or crutches;
2) or one or more permanent disabilities or conditions which substantially limit the individual’s ability to walk.
The MI certification form is available online. This form must be signed by the applicant’s physician and attest that one or more of the above mobility-impaired conditions apply.
The MI card holder must purchase and possess a habitat stamp and habitat management and access validation if applicable. All other laws and rules must be followed.
Military only or resident veteran: Proof of service/eligibility must now be provided to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish prior to applying for any military-only hunts, Fort Bliss or resident veteran hunts. You will not be able to apply for these hunts until you have provided documentation of service to the Department, your documents have been verified and entered into the system.
When applying, if you do not see the military-only hunt codes or resident veteran oryx hunt codes, it means the Department has not yet verified your eligibility.
The Department strongly recommends that you do not wait until the last minute to provide your documents. Due to the influx of draw applications at the end of the application period, the Department cannot guarantee that your documents will be entered into the system if they are submitted after March 17, 2023.
Email questions, completed mobility impaired certification form or military documentation to specialhunts@dgf.nm.gov.
