The diversity of education in Sierra County is reflected in each of our schools. Each has their own students they serve, their own character and their own mission. One that is sometimes overlooked is the Manzano Christian School, part of the AppleTree Educational Center, at 1300 South Broadway in T-or-C. it has been offering quality education to students in Sierra County for ten years.
The current pandemic public health crisis and its attendant restrictions has reached into every corner of the county, even touching the Manzano school and its parent organization, AppleTree.
Though Manzano was temporarily shuttered when the rest of the schools in New Mexico were closed in March, Appletree has remained open. It was designated an essential service and has been providing childcare for front line workers and the children of others in essential services.
Recently AppleTree, an integral part of the Sierra County community for over two decades, found itself in the spotlight when one of its part time employees tested positive for COVID-19. Though only working four hours a week and having very limited contact with just a few other employees at the center, AppleTree was forced to close. The discovery of this one case sent staff into a flurry of activity, cleaning, sterilizing and ensuring all proper decontamination procedures were followed.
All children and staff were screened to determine if there were any other cases. Just one child tested positive, with all other tests coming back negative. All cleaning and other measures were performed in adherence to state requirements for reopening and CDC guidelines, allowing AppleTree to resume performing its essential services.
AppleTree reopened its daycare center on Thursday, July 2. They are adhering to New Mexico Department of Health requirements, which has necessitated an increase in staffing along with a reduction in the numbers of kids, and there for families, that can be served. This, and guidelines on practices is of course putting a strain on finances but is also putting a strain on staff as they work to continue to provide a safe, compassionate environment for pre-school age children while adhering to mandated social distancing, face mask and other safety measures.
In the everchanging landscape of guidelines, restrictions and both state and federal recommendations and mandates, just keeping up with what is current is a daunting task. Staff is struggling to adhere to restrictions. Parents are no longer allowed to enter the facility, and their drop off and pickup times must be staggered. Because they cannot enter, one staff person must do a health check and personally escort each child to their assigned classroom. Classroom size is also further restricted. At every turn, each restriction is necessitating increased staff while limiting numbers of children and therefor revenue.
Room capacity has been reduced even as staff has had to be increased. They have an ever-increasing need for and reliance on volunteers and interns. Those wishing to volunteer their time and skills are asked to call. Commitment to children, and a servant warm and generous heart are musts.
With the center’s revenue based on enrollment and a large amount of grant money and generous donations being used to help offset costs to parents of children who are unable to pay the full amount, it is becoming ever increasingly difficult for this essential Sierra County service to maintain the level of care they insist of themselves, and to even keep the doors open.
While Sierra County awaits reopening plan for the public schools, the Manzano Christian School is slated to begin in-school instruction on August 17. With 26 students currently enrolled they have only a few spots open before reaching their 30-student capacity.
As a private school Manzano is not bound by the NMPED restrictions and guidance. Instead, on its own volition is committing to following the guidance of the CDC, the federal agency that is leading the effort to study and combat the Coronavirus.
Regardless the challenges and roadblocks put in their path, both AppleTree and the Manzano school are committed to continuing to serve the children and families of the area, as they have for so many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.