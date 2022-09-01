npr.brightspotcdn.jpg

Because of a tip from a local resident, multiple law enforcement agencies got involved to track down three individuals. The three have recently been convicted on a total of 20 charges related to the illegal killing of elk on the Cross D Ranch near Mayhill, New Mexico.

Otero County residents Alix Miller, Kasen Flotte and Jenna Livers were convicted on charges of felony waste of game, unlawful killing of elk out of season, conspiracy to commit unlawful taking of big game and tampering with evidence.

