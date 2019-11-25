Hundreds flocked to the T-or-C gun range Saturday, November 23 to participate in the annual Sierra County 4-H Turkey Shoot. Participants took aim at small metal turkey targets and through a process of elimination earned bragging rights, while arming themselves with a frozen tasty Thanksgiving bird as they left. The annual event is held as the 4-H's County Council's fundraiser which supports their annual banquet, youth leadership workshops and getaway camps.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- US CAPITOL CHRISTMAS TREE SIERRA COUNTY AND NEW MEXICO PROUD!
- Three Arrested In Burglary Case
- EB Extends SDR Proposal Review
- BitiCar Acquires Ello Rideshare Company for $1.5 Million
- Flood Planners Seeking Local Knowledge
- Animal Control Measure Tops County Session
- PUAB Aims To Better Define Utility Rates
- Sierra County's Youngest Honor Veterans
- Public Input Sought For County Flood Plan
- James McAvoy told he's too short for roles
Images
Videos
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 29
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:49:02 AM
Sunset: 05:02:51 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SW @ 23mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:49:55 AM
Sunset: 05:02:35 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: W @ 25mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 06:50:47 AM
Sunset: 05:02:22 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SE @ 7mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Rain. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Chance of Rain: 70%
Sunrise: 06:51:40 AM
Sunset: 05:02:10 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 06:52:31 AM
Sunset: 05:02 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SW @ 23mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:53:22 AM
Sunset: 05:01:52 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: W @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:54:13 AM
Sunset: 05:01:45 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.