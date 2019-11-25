4H Turkey Shoot.jpg
Buy Now

Hundreds flocked to the T-or-C gun range Saturday, November 23 to participate in the annual Sierra County 4-H Turkey Shoot. Participants took aim at small metal turkey targets and through a process of elimination earned bragging rights, while arming themselves with a frozen tasty Thanksgiving bird as they left. The annual event is held as the 4-H's County Council's fundraiser which supports their annual banquet, youth leadership workshops and getaway camps.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.