Elephant Butte Lake State Park authorities have confirmed that the facility’s annual New Year's Day Hike across the Elephant Butte Lake Dam has been cancelled for January 1, 2021, most likely due to prevalent health concerns.
Last year on New Year’s Day (above), before COVID-19 arose on the horizon, area residents and visitors were able to enjoy a somewhat socially distanced stroll across the historic dam, as a part of the state park’s annual First Day Hike program. This program has run successfully for several years and was becoming a much-anticipated tradition. Surprisingly the annual event has regularly enjoyed fair weather, prompting many to embrace the state park’s offer to enjoy the outdoors and to begin the new year in a healthy manner.
