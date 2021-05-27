There have been several cases of rabies reported in New Mexico, and some of these are in Catron County. If you see any animal that appears sick or overly friendly, do not approach the animal.
If you find a dead animal do not touch it. Report all sightings to New Mexico Department of Game and Fish at 505-532-2100 or New Mexico State Health Department at 505-827-0006.
Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease. It can spread to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal. In the United States, rabies is mostly found in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes. For more information on animal rabies see the CDC website.
The forest recommends that you kept your dog on a leash while hiking on the forest so that it doesn't chase any wildlife or have a possible encounter with wildlife.
For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website.
