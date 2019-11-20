IMG_7676.JPG
With a unanimous vote November 19, Sierra County Commissioners approved a newly revised animal control ordinance. The measure broadens provisions already in place within established state regulations, assuring the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department’s authority, as well as affirming owner responsibilities, penalties and care for detained animals. In other action, commissioners approved a $950,000 purchase agreement with Amin Brothers Partnership, affirming acquisition of a new central headquarters for the county’s administration at 1712 North Date Street. The new central office complex will house all county offices and services, except for the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department and Road Department, which county manager Bruce Swingle said would remain at their current 2501 South Broadway location. Commission members further endorsed final approval of the 2019/2020 fiscal year budget, affirmed representative appointments for the New Mexico Insurance Authority, and postponed consideration of a floodplain management agreement with the City of Elephant Butte.

