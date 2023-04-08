Youngsters in-the-know from throughout Sierra County, and beyond, anxiously led their families to Elephant Butte Lake State Park Saturday morning, April 8, to join in the facility’s 12th Annual Easter Egg Hunt.
Always a popular event, this year’s fine weather conditions encouraged a large number of families to participate. With the Easter Bunny on hand to say hello and thousands of colored eggs enticing the young hunters, the festivities began at promptly 10 am when one-to-two year old’s were given the green light and began scouring the sands of Lion’s beach for a basket-full of prized Easter eggs.
