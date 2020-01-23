After receiving several public comments emphasizing a community concern about the future management of the city-owned Sierra Del Rio golf course January 22, Elephant Butte mayor Edna Trager shared numerous details about the facility’s past and present operations with those on hand for the city council’s regular meeting. Noting that negotiations regarding a potential management contract with representatives of Spirit Golf Management, Inc, were ongoing and limited her ability to openly discuss all plans being considered, Trager nonetheless indicated that further information regarding SDR future operations would soon be forthcoming.
In addressing primary action items on the January 22 agenda, city council members conducted two public hearings for separate ordinances (No. 174 & 189), which respectively sought code revisions relating to storage containers and a proposed moratorium for home-based business applications. Following detailed discussions, councilors unanimously approved modifications allowing for the limited placement of storage containers on commercial properties, while rendering a three-to-one majority decision opposing the home-business application moratorium.
Wednesday’s regular meeting further included a formal swearing-in ceremony welcoming new code enforcement officer Devon Jones, approval of a revised 2020 municipal calendar, as well as regular board and administrative reports.
