IMG_0991.JPG-Electric Dept installing LEDs 2-3 col w-story.JPG
JSH2398

Initiated by a formal decision of the Truth or Consequences City Commission in late January 2021, installation of an AMI metering system for the municipality’s electric utility moved forward. Although initially contested by a small group of local residents, the program has since been successfully installed in approximately 3,900 residences and businesses.

While there were initial concerns expressed about the change by both residents and community leaders, city authorities have since expressed pleasure with the new capabilities provided by the automated system, and most customer issues are apparently being resolved in a straightforward and acceptable manner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.