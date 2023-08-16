Initiated by a formal decision of the Truth or Consequences City Commission in late January 2021, installation of an AMI metering system for the municipality’s electric utility moved forward. Although initially contested by a small group of local residents, the program has since been successfully installed in approximately 3,900 residences and businesses.
While there were initial concerns expressed about the change by both residents and community leaders, city authorities have since expressed pleasure with the new capabilities provided by the automated system, and most customer issues are apparently being resolved in a straightforward and acceptable manner.
Recently, on Tuesday, August 8, a sudden glitch in the city’s power supply along the TriState lines leading from Socorro to the Elephant Butte Dam was detected by T-or-C’s North Transformer, leading to an immediate loss of electricity for about half of the city. Electric Department Director Bo Easley said while he heard the transformer shut down, a quick check of the AMI system’s monitoring maps confirmed the outage was affecting a large portion of the city and allowed him to make an immediate assessment as to the source of the problem. After placing a call to TriState officials and assuring the issue was due to a momentary drop in their service. Easley said he and his crew were then able to safely energize the transformer and restore service, all within approximately five to six minutes.
Easley pointed out how the AMI monitoring system similarly provides effective identification for other periodic outages, allowing electric department staff members to quickly hone in on the problem and effect necessary repairs.
On the administrative side, utility office manager Sonya Renfro expressed great pleasure with the improvements her office has realized since the introduction of AMI metering and monitoring capabilities.
Prior to the AMI installation, city crews were required to manually read all electric meters monthly, and over the years, experienced frequent setbacks in this effort due to locked gates, aggressive pets, weather conditions and a variety of other obstacles. Renfro said currently, she is able to collect readings from all of the city’s 3,900-plus AMI meters in approximately ten minutes, from her desk. Although city crews are still manually monitoring about 15 customers who originally opted out of the AMI program and continue to utilize older meters, the utility department director said the formerly difficult process can now be easily managed.
When customer issues regarding billing and/or power usage now arise, Renfro said the AMI system allows her to quickly access details relating to that particular customer’s meter. This information is displayed in easy to understand graphics, which allows her to review actual power usage with the customer, and in most cases has resulted in a swift resolution of the issues at hand. At the same time, the utility office manager said in working with the data being collected, she is able to discern potential issues through quick assessments of a customers’ historic power usage and can often bring about a resolution before the issue shows up in associated billing.
In situations where the city is prompted to disconnect a customers’ electric service, the AMI system has greatly aided the city’s electric department. Renfro explained how disconnections, when required, are now effected remotely at the billing office, through a single keystroke. Once disconnected, anti-tampering monitoring through the AMI system has all but eliminated incidents of customers bypassing the city’s meter and illegally obtaining electricity. Renfro said this capability further allows her department’s staff to minimize the number of cases where non-payment for electric service has in the past, also prompted the simultaneous cessation of a customer’s water, sewer, and trash collection services.
Overall, both Renfro and Easley are quick to point out how operations of the city’s electrical system and customer billing processes have been greatly streamlined and improved by the introduction of the AMI metering system. As the city is currently moving forward with the planned installation of AMI meters for the municipal water system, Renfro indicated she would expect to realize similar improvements in the monitoring of actual water usage, and in detecting potential problems.
ELECTRIC DEPARTMENT PROJECTS
As he outlined the AMI system, electric department director Easley also acknowledged a number of other ongoing projects, which are steadily helping to solidify T-or-C’s services and operations.
•Installation of LED Lighting along the I-25 Business Loop - Easley indicated this past week’s efforts have all but completed the city’s portion of this long standing project. He said remaining sections of the corridor would be addressed by contractors working with the NMDOT roadway and bridge renovation projects. Easley relayed how these initiatives were scheduled to install LED lighting at the North Date Street and Highway 181 intersection, as well as along the new I-25 entrance/exit ramps and other areas associated with the bridge replacement project in Williamsburg.
•Power Pole Replacement - The electric department director confirmed this to be an ongoing project, and said a contractor was presently scheduled to be moving forward with additional pole replacements in the coming weeks. He further noted a need to address a number of pole replacements adjacent to the ongoing roundabout and bridge construction projects, and said these initiatives were presently on hold, awaiting the completion of significant dirt work associated with the road improvements.
•Electric Car Charging Station - While still awaiting final approval of related grant funding, Easley said he has received positive indications and is anticipating a final award notice to be issued within the next several weeks. If approved, Easley said the revenue would allow for the installation of a charging station at a selected location in the downtown district, which he noted was situated along McAdoo Street between the city managers’ offices and the Sierra Grande Lodge.
•Long Range Expansion - Emphasizing how T-or-C’s electrical system currently has sufficient capacity to manage community growth, Easley said one of the recommendations that emerged from a 2015 contracted study was for the city to consider the development of a second substation in the not-too-distant future. While he expressed confidence regarding the current system’s stability and noted how the addition of a potential revenue increase from rate revisions now being considered by city leaders promised more adequate operational funding, the electric department director suggested community growth would eventually spur the need for an expansion of the city’s electrical system. Although not yet included among the municipality’s primary capital goals, Easley indicated he felt community leaders would be wise to begin anticipating such development, before the need to construct a second substation and associated system expansion is required.
