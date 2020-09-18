Joined by Chamber of Commerce president Hans Townsend Friday, September 18, Amerigreen Organics proprietor Loveless Johnson III (with scissors left) officially cut the ribbon, confirming the beginning of a development phase in his firm’s efforts to bring a unique and state-of the-art cannabis production facility to the City of Truth or Consequences (T-or-C).
When completed, the entire complex will feature two large growing rooms, extraction and product production facilities, as well as a retail CBD store, juice bar and community health space. Encompassing more than 54,000 square feet of former retail space within the Lakeway shopping center on North Date Street, the initiative will further aim to coordinate educational and training programs to provide true career options for future employees.
Following the ribbon cutting, Johnson led local city and county authorities on a tour of the still vacant storefronts, revealing ample space and physical amenities which he said would aid development plans.
Community leaders were told initial construction would focus on completion of the CBD City retail outlet, which Johnson said would be able to utilize available product and begin operations as onsite growing and support facilities are brought on line. While recent delays due to the coronavirus health emergency set back the firm’s original plans of opening the CBD outlet before the end of this year, Johnson said his present goal is to open the retail and community health space early in 2021.
Further information about Amerigreen Organics Inc., may be found online by visiting www.amerigreenorganics.com, and details about the firm’s CBD City outlet can be found at www.cbdcitystores.com.
