We hope you have enjoyed our Poppy Articles. Representing the American Legion Gaines T. Evans Auxiliary Unit #44, I wanted to tell the Poppy story and spread awareness of what it means, and why we promote it so heartily.
If you have a military memory or story to tell, be sure to share it with your loved ones, and keep Americanism and patriotism alive. Our active military need your experiences and stories kept alive in order to promote their duty, patriotism and courage; and show them the respect and honor they deserve. Our heroic dead need their sacrifice remembered to preserve their memory and appreciate our freedoms afforded by them. We can never thank them enough. The Poppy is just one way.
We also can’t thank the schools enough for opening their doors to us, and giving us access to the young minds inside, also the local businesses that allow us to share poppy posters.
We come into the schools in the fall and make sure the teachers are informed, just as you are now, with the Poppy story. Then we drop off poster board (11x14) for the students to make posters on. This year we dropped off about 600 poster boards. We have a set of strict rules that we have to follow throughout the process, which we explain with the schools, and leave them a contact name if needed. There are also rules on judging the posters for the judging team.
We then contact the schools again, and set up appointments for handing out awards and certificates. These rallies are so energetic, the kids are so excited, and the excitement is contagious. Then we go all over town and put every poster up in the businesses that will allow us to display them – again, thank you. We have so much fun putting all of the posters up. We hope you enjoy taking your kids to find their poster, or finding a friend’s poster. They work so hard on them, and there is so much talent in this community. It is so rewarding and fun, and we thank you for your cooperation. Our kids are our future, and according to their poppy posters – showing their talent and patriotism – it will be a bright one.
