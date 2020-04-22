Maurene Propst, Ginny Kraft and Elaine Garlow of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 44 have been tirelessly making masks for our health care providers, food service employees and residents of Sierra County and those in other communities. Not shown is Mae Benjamin, who is in Minnesota distributing masks in her area. Thank you so much for your hard work, dedication and commitment.

