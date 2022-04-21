It’s the week of April 22, and the canteen and gaming room are open from 12 noon to 10 p.m. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM, or our website at americanlegionelephantbutte.com
Our fun pool gets underway Friday, April 22 and starts at 4:30 p.m. The grill will be open from 5 to 7 p.m., and Bill will start karaoke at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m., the game of the day is “call your pocket 8-ball”.
A green chili chicken casserole is on the menu for Wednesday, April 27. The kitchen is open from 5 to 7 p.m. for dine in or take out.
Next Saturday, May 7 is our lea market and bake sale. It’s just $5 to rent a table; set up starts at 8 a.m. and the sale is from 9 to 12 noon. It’s also the weekend of the annual Fiesta Parade and activities.
Please remember to thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Every Friday is red Friday in honor of all of our veterans. Keep our troops away and at home in your thoughts and prayers.
