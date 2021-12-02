It’s the week of Dec. 3, the canteen and gaming room are open from 12 noon to 10 p.m. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM.
Fun pool gets underway Friday, Dec. 3, and starts at 4:30 p.m. The grill will be open from 5 to 7 p.m.
The flea market is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4. It starts at 10 a.m. and runs to 2 p.m. The Auxiliary will be having their bake sale at the same time.
For Wednesday, Dec. 8, the American Legion will be cooking stuffed peppers for dinner. The kitchen is open from 5 to 7 p.m. for dine in or take out.
Bunco will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. This is your last chance to play this year.
Thanks to everyone who has chosen an angel from the tree. We need the gifts back to the American Legion Post by Dec. 11. If you would like to help wrap gifts, we will be at the Post on Dec. 14 at 1 p.m., so please join us.
Next Saturday, Dec. 11, from 8 to 10 a.m., we’re having our famous “all you can eat” breakfast. The annual Luminaria walk will also be held that day at Elephant Butte Lake State Park, beginning at 5 p.m. We need lots of pecan pie muffins for this event.
Please remember to thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but also each and every day. Keep our troops away and at home in your thoughts and prayers.
