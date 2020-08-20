Truth or Consequences, NM (87901)

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 103F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming SW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.