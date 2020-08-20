It’s the week of August 21. Please refer to the Post website (Americanlegionelephantbutte.com) for all Post updates regarding our anticipated reopening date and other important Post information.
Please remember to thank our veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Keep our troops away and at home in your thoughts and prayers.
Please stay safe, if you need anything please let one of the Legion and/or Auxiliary Officers know.
Don’t forget we still wear a red shirt on Friday to honor all our veterans.
