The Alzheimer’s Association, NM Chapter is pleased to announce “Alzheimer's Association Night at the Isotopes,” an awareness event organized by the Central NM Walk to End Alzheimer’s Committee in cooperation with the Albuquerque Isotopes.
It will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 6:05 p.m., as the Albuquerque Isotopes take on the Round Rock Express at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The address is 1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106.
Today, an estimated 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, the total number is projected to increase to nearly 13 million by 2050. It is the only leading cause of death without a prevention or cure
Alzheimer’s takes a devastating toll – not just on those with the disease, but on entire families. In New Mexico, 43,000 New Mexicans over age 65 are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2025, that number is expected to rise to 53,000. Our state has 85,000 unpaid dementia caregivers, many of whom are family members, contributing 158 million hours of care valued at $2.6 billion.
The NM Chapter will be providing information booths, statistics and infographics, and easy on-site registration for the Central NM Walk to End Alzheimer's. Additional awareness and volunteer opportunities will also be available. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple on game night to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s, as purple is the official color of the Alzheimer’s Association.
To purchase your ticket – and ensure you are seated with other supporters of the Alzheimer’s Association - please follow these instructions using the link below:
Click “Unlock” and Enter Passcode: “ALZ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.