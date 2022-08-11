eiyi3pmxgsbzzk0cl2ms.jpg

The Alzheimer’s Association, NM Chapter is pleased to announce “Alzheimer's Association Night at the Isotopes,” an awareness event organized by the Central NM Walk to End Alzheimer’s Committee in cooperation with the Albuquerque Isotopes.

It will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 6:05 p.m., as the Albuquerque Isotopes take on the Round Rock Express at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The address is 1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106.

