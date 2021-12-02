The Alzheimer’s Association, NM Chapter is pleased to announce a holiday fundraiser, “Foster a Senior for the Holidays – Southwestern NM.” The project is designed to raise funds for the Southwestern NM Walk to End Alzheimer’s (for which fundraising continues until Dec. 31), while giving back to the community at the same time.
"Now more than ever is the opportunity to support seniors in our community. Not only has the continuing pandemic impacted our seniors’ health risks but it has also been an emotional burden, says Emily Chaddock (Southwestern Regional Development Manager, Alzheimer's Association, NM Chapter), “This fundraiser provides the essential items and emotional support for our seniors, and what better time to do this than the holidays? This is a collaborative effort between many assisted living facilities and media partners in the area and without them this project could not happen."
The fundraiser runs from now through Dec. 15. The Association is asking participants to donate $30 and a senior at Casa de Oro will receive a gift package. The packages will include: Blankets, Lotion, Chap Stick, Puzzle and more.
Funds will go to support the Southwestern NM Walk to End Alzheimer’s (Las Cruces). The Walk event was originally held on Oct. 2, but funds are continuing to be raised until Dec. 31. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
To participate or for more information, visit http://act.alz.org/goto/Fosterasenior2021 or contact Emily Chaddock at enchaddock@alz.org, (575) 647-3868.
