Officials with the Sierra County Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1615, the City of Truth or Consequences and municipal airport staff are inviting everyone to come out to the T-or-C airport for an Open House and Fly In event Saturday, April 22, from 8 am until 4 pm.
This special gathering is being offered free of charge and promises to be a memorable event for all ages. The open house will feature local and regional aircraft, food, refreshments and much more. Saturday’s event is being staged to both showcase the municipal airport and its assets, as well as to encourage an interest in aviation among all citizens, but especially among the community’s youth.
Event organizers have already confirmed a number of local participants. Also joining the gathering will be a Native Air Ambulance helicopter crew, representatives from the New Mexico State Police, and team members of Los Lunas’ EAA Chapter 530, who will be manning the grills. The April 22 Fly-In will further feature members of the national Red Star Pilots Association, who specialize in restoring and flying former Soviet and Chinese aircraft.
•The Truth or Consequences Municipal Airport is located on Shooting Star Road, along Highway 181 just north of I-25 Exit 83. Information about airport operations, and ongoing activities are available by phoning 575-894-6199, or by visiting https://ktcsairport.com/. Details about Sierra County’s EAA program may be obtained through the organization’s Facebook page.
