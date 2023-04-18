6438383054fe4.image.jpg-fly in pic.jpg

Officials with the Sierra County Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1615, the City of Truth or Consequences and municipal airport staff are inviting everyone to come out to the T-or-C airport for an Open House and Fly In event Saturday, April 22, from 8 am until 4 pm. 

This special gathering is being offered free of charge and promises to be a memorable event for all ages. The open house will feature local and regional aircraft, food, refreshments and much more. Saturday’s event is being staged to both showcase the municipal airport and its assets, as well as to encourage an interest in aviation among all citizens, but especially among the community’s youth.

