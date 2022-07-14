Included in the informational packet provided to the Truth or Consequences Airport Advisory Board for their July 5 regular meeting, was a copy of a $1 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant agreement with the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s Aviation Division. Formally accepted by the city and signed by Mayor Amanda Forrister on May 25, the grant will soon allow for significant upgrades to be initiated at the airport.
After affirming the NMDOT Aviation agreement would seek no matching funds from the municipality, but would require initial expenditures before reimbursement, assistant city manager Traci Alvarez assured the advisory board that efforts to improve the facility could begin to move forward.
Airport manager Chad Rosacker attended the session by phone and relayed how the grant’s revenue would be primarily directed toward several fuel farm and airport safety improvements. He then led board members through a proposed project list, which was topped by significant improvements for the airport’s fuel farm complex. Rosacker said this project would relocate the present fuel pump kiosk closer to the fuel farm proper and connect piping to the self-serve kiosk. He added how this project would also assure installation of a new kiosk for Jet-A fuel, which presently requires staff members to be on site for off-hours dispensing.
With equal emphasis, Rosacker outlined a proposed rehabilitation of the airport’s deteriorating aprons and surface expansions, along with the installation of a new electronic gate for public access to the facility’s hangars. The surface upgrades would include a treatment to seal and extend the life of the airport’s apron, while also expanding to include some areas now covered with gravel and paved areas allowing for the establishment of seven to ten new airplane tie-down spaces.
Rosacker told board members the new entrance gate would reroute airport patrons, but said the project would further include the installation of a new roadway to facilitate this change. In discussion, board member Larry Mullenax noted the proposed location of this new entrance and questioned if the presence of an old septic leech field might pose an issue for the project. While the board acknowledged that the exact location of the septic field had yet to be affirmed and agreed this would be a priority before construction, the assistant city manager assured members that NMDOT project protocols would require a full engineering assessment and said a determination regarding the septic field would be included in such an effort.
All told, the projects proposed by Rosacker would utilize the full $1 million grant. Estimates included in the information package detailed how his plan would focus $496,110 toward pavement preservation and improvements, $167,286 toward fuel farm upgrades, $105,687 for the new gate complex and another $230,917 for development of the new access road.
INPUT SOUGHT FOR REVISED CIP
Freed to begin organizing these projects for a final approval process, Rosacker indicated he was both pleased and eager to realize improvements from the NMDOT Aviation assistance. At the same time, he recognized how the unanticipated grant would require a reworking of the airport’s current Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). After indicating interest in taxiway improvements and the potential development of suggested camping sites, the airport manager said he was presently compiling a revised CIP project list and told the advisory board he was aiming to have recommendations ready to present to members at their next regular meeting. In this regard, Rosacker encouraged the board, airport patrons and community members to submit any ideas or suggestions they might have to aid and improve the planning process. He urged those interested to submit their ideas through the airport’s officials website (https://ktcsairport.com/), which includes a portal that directs all public input to both the airport manager and city authorities.
NEW TRACTOR SET TO ENGAGE
While still awaiting delivery of one final attachment, Rosacker told board members he was set to begin utilizing the airport’s new John Deere tractor to address a wide assortment of facility maintenance needs. Emphasizing he would first be focusing on assuring proper operation of the equipment, the airport manager indicated that airport patrons would soon see the tractor being put to good use. In this regard, he suggested that pilots and patrons may be expecting the runway infields to soon be mowed. While acknowledging the concern, Rosacker noted how improper mowing could increase dust problems and told the advisory board he would be approaching this concern, but in a cautious manner.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND ITEMS
•With an unanimous 3-to-0 vote, board members approved a recommendation for the reappointment of current chairman Mark Shipley and Larry Mullenax to continue serving with the airport advisory board for renewed terms. This recommendation will be forwarded to the city commission for final consideration.
•Assistant City Manager Alvarez confirmed the city commission’s approval of a hanger lease agreement for Sierra County’s Experimental Aircraft Association, which the advisory board endorsed during their previous regular meeting. During his report, current EAA president, Mullenax relayed how efforts to organize a fly-in event are still ongoing, but assured the board he would be working towards furthering plans in the coming weeks.
•Alvarez also informed the advisory board that a final decision would soon be rendered regarding a new engineering services contract for the airport. She said the facility’s previous four-year agreement with Armstrong Consultants expired at the end of June. After initiating a formal Request for Proposal process, Alvarez said the city had received five proposals from interested firms and told board members a final decision would soon be made. She noted how this proposed agreement would likely come before city commissioners before the advisory board’s next regular meeting and suggested a special session might be scheduled to allow for members to familiarize themselves with the selected firm. In discussion, the assistant city manager suggested the new agreement would likely extend for four years, with a provision allowing for an annual review before each yearly extension is approved.
•Included in airport manager Rosacker’s report was an update regarding increased activity the facility realized as firefighting elements were recently focused on the neighboring Black Fire. He told board members that related fuel sales pushed the facility well beyond annual norms, and went on to relay how the incident opened ideas and thoughts about how to provide improved set ups and support for future firefighting activities.
Rosacker said services and organizations utilizing the T-or-C Airport for the Black Fire were nonetheless pleased with the facility’s location and offerings and along with suggestions, indicated they would be interested in centering future regional responses at the T-or-C airport in the future. In this regard, Rosacker said he was also reaching out to regional military establishments, who have also expressed an interest in utilizing the airport for operational training, similar to the recent exercise conducted by a Blackhawk helicopter squadron from Fort Bliss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.