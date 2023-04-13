Officials with the Sierra County Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1615, the City of Truth or Consequences and airport staff members are inviting everyone to come out to the municipal airport for an Open House and Fly In event Saturday, April 22, from 8 am until 4 pm. This special gathering will feature an assembly of local and regional aircraft, and is being staged to both showcase the municipal airport and its assets, as well as to encourage an interest in aviation, especially among the community’s youth.
Event organizers have already confirmed a number of local participants, many of whom will be providing opportunities to view aircraft stored in onsite hangers, or will be flying in to join in the festivities. EAA officials have also secured the attendance of members from the national Red Star Pilots Association, who specialize in restoring and flying former Soviet and more recently, Chinese aircraft. While the number of participating Red Star Pilots will likely be determined by weather conditions, guests will have the opportunity for close up views and a chance to learn more about at least some of these unique and historic airframes.
The April 22 open house is also scheduled to include a visit by a Native Air Ambulance helicopter and crew members, who will provide visitors with a chance to look over the airborne emergency medical unit and to learn more the firm’s regional operations. Further participants will include representatives from the New Mexico State Police, as well as a team of members from Los Lunas’ EAA Chapter 530. This group of EAA volunteers will be manning the grills to provide guests with tasty hamburgers and hot dogs, along with chips and thirst quenching refreshments.
As previously noted, a big part of the EAA’s established mission is to bolster an interest in aviation among the nation’s youth. Sierra County’s EAA Chapter 1615 is dedicated to this goal and over the years has engaged local young people in a number of projects through the organization’s Young Eagles program. This initiative provides unique opportunities for young people who may be interested in becoming a pilot, or who otherwise might be curious about the many other facets of aviation, as well as potential career paths such interests might provide.
Sierra County’s EAA members will be on hand during the open house to share more information about the Young Eagles program and are excited with this opportunity to encourage more local young people to consider joining in the fun.
•The Truth or Consequences Municipal Airport is located on Shooting Star Road, along Highway 181 just north of I-25 Exit 83. Information about airport operations, and ongoing activities are available by phoning 575-894-6199.
•Further information about the April 22 Open House/Fly In and the T-or-C Municipal Airport is available online by visiting the facility’s official website at https://ktcsairport.com/. Additional details about Sierra County’s EAA program may be obtained through the organization’s Facebook page. Information about the national EAA, along with available programs and scheduled events can be found by visiting https://www.eaa.org/eaa.
Information about the Red Star Pilots Association is further available online by visiting their website at https://www.flyredstar.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.