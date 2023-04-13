KTCS_sunset_twin_203202095.jpg

Officials with the Sierra County Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1615, the City of Truth or Consequences and airport staff members are inviting everyone to come out to the municipal airport for an Open House and Fly In event Saturday, April 22, from 8 am until 4 pm. This special gathering will feature an assembly of local and regional aircraft, and is being staged to both showcase the municipal airport and its assets, as well as to encourage an interest in aviation, especially among the community’s youth.

Event organizers have already confirmed a number of local participants, many of whom will be providing opportunities to view aircraft stored in onsite hangers, or will be flying in to join in the festivities. EAA officials have also secured the attendance of members from the national Red Star Pilots Association, who specialize in restoring and flying former Soviet and more recently, Chinese aircraft. While the number of participating Red Star Pilots will likely be determined by weather conditions, guests will have the opportunity for close up views and a chance to learn more about at least some of these unique and historic airframes.

