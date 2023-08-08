IMG_0831.JPG
Although the August 8 meeting of Truth or Consequences’ Airport Advisory Board included a number of agenda items, an announcement that Sierra County’s Experimental Aircraft Association was poised to be dissolved gained the attention of all on hand. 

Board member and EAA president Larry Mullenax explained how the organization currently has only two active members and can no longer advance any official action. Due to this situation, Mullenax said he had little choice but to begin taking steps to dissolve the local chapter. 

