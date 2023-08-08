Although the August 8 meeting of Truth or Consequences’ Airport Advisory Board included a number of agenda items, an announcement that Sierra County’s Experimental Aircraft Association was poised to be dissolved gained the attention of all on hand.
Board member and EAA president Larry Mullenax explained how the organization currently has only two active members and can no longer advance any official action. Due to this situation, Mullenax said he had little choice but to begin taking steps to dissolve the local chapter.
Board members, airport operations manager Chad Rosacker and city staff members all expressed disappointment with the present situation. During subsequent discussion, Rosacker emphasized the importance of maintaining an active EAA chapter at the airport and said he would be initiating efforts to hopefully avoid a disbanding of the group.
•The afternoon’s meeting also included an operational update and review of current plans for facility improvements by Rosacker, approval of a recommendation for the reappointment board member David Senn, and a public comment by film liaison Jagger Gustin urging the board to seek lodgers tax support to help maintain the facility’s historic flight service center.
