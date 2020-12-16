Responding to what would immediately appear to be an egregious action on the part of Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Manager Morris Madrid, Assistant New Mexico Attorney General Gideon Elliot admonished city authorities in a December 14 letter addressed to the city manager. Elliot strongly urged Madrid and municipal authorities to reverse a December 9 decision, which disconnected electric service from a residence at 316 North Foch Street, owned by longtime community resident Ron Fenn.
As this concern arose earlier this week, the issues does not appear on the city commission’s December 16 regular meeting agenda. The agenda also does not include a scheduled executive session, and it remains to be seen when or how commissioners may address the assistant attorney general’s communication.
