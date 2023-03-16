U.S. Border Patrol Agents in El Paso Sector intercepted 171 migrants from four human stash houses in just one week.
On Feb. 26, agents assigned to the El Paso Border Patrol Station Anti-Smuggling Unit (ASU) along with the Texas Department of Public Safety encountered 50 smuggled migrants inside a stash house. Agents initially received information about a property possibly harboring migrants located near Fairbanks Dr. and Highway 54 in El Paso.
When agents arrived at the location, they encountered 50 migrants from Guatemala, Mexico and El Salvador inside the car garage. All migrants were found in good health despite being housed in deplorable conditions. All migrants were processed accordingly, while two individuals from Mexico were detained to face prosecution by the state of Texas for smuggling.
On Feb. 28, agents assigned to the El Paso Border Patrol Station ASU received information from the Ysleta Station ASU and the Texas Department of Public Safety regarding a property in northeast El Paso possibly being used as a stash house.
When agents arrived at the property near Pershing Dr. and Highway 54, they located 25 smuggled migrants. All were illegals, smuggled in from Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia, including an unaccompanied juvenile from Mexico. They were medically evaluated and found in good health.
On March 1, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the El Paso Station ASU located 78 smuggled migrants crammed inside a small house in central El Paso. Agents received information from a previous smuggling event from the Ysleta Station ASU that led them to the property near E Paisano Dr. and Frutas Ave.
The undocumented aliens were from Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and El Salvador, including three unaccompanied juveniles from Guatemala, were found in good health and transported to the station for processing. The smuggling facilitator was also identified, and the smuggling case was presented for federal prosecution.
On March 2, a joint investigation involving Border Patrol Agents from the Ysleta Station ASU and Santa Teresa Station ASU led them to another stash house. Eighteen smuggled migrants, from Mexico, Ecuador, Honduras and Guatemala, were located inside a stash house in Horizon, TX. Records checks confirmed that one individual from Ecuador had a prior conviction for second-degree rape against a child from New York in 2014. The Ecuadorian will face charges for the illegal re-entry, under 8 USC 1326.
All those that were caught are amenable to Title 42 and were expelled back to Mexico. Others were transported to the Central Processing Center to be processed under Title 8. Since Fiscal Year 2023 began, El Paso Sector agents have busted 95 stash houses, leading to the interception of more than 1,200 illegal migrants.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635- 2509.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.