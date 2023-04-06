Screen Shot 2023-04-06 at 12.32.30 PM.png

In one week, U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector have apprehended 10 individuals with criminal records trying to evade arrest. 

Alamogordo Border Patrol Agents on March 20 apprehended an individual with a criminal history, as he tried to evade detection by circumventing a checkpoint. Agents received information that a possible alien was walking west on U.S. Highway 70 of Alamogordo, New Mexico. A records check revealed that the 39-year-old Honduran national was sentenced in 2012 in El Paso, Texas, for assault of a federal officer.

