In one week, U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector have apprehended 10 individuals with criminal records trying to evade arrest.
Alamogordo Border Patrol Agents on March 20 apprehended an individual with a criminal history, as he tried to evade detection by circumventing a checkpoint. Agents received information that a possible alien was walking west on U.S. Highway 70 of Alamogordo, New Mexico. A records check revealed that the 39-year-old Honduran national was sentenced in 2012 in El Paso, Texas, for assault of a federal officer.
On March 21, agents assigned to the Deming Station encountered a sex offender during a failed human smuggling attempt on New Mexico State Highway 26. A records check showed that the 32-year-old man from Guatemala was sentenced in 2013 for a felony conviction for rape of a child in California.
Ysleta Station Border Patrol Agents encountered an individual from Colombia on March 23 in a remote area east of the Ysleta Port of Entry with an extensive criminal history. Records checks showed that the 51-year-old man was previously convicted in Massachusetts for a criminal possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and carrying a prohibited weapon.
In a separate incident that same day, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Deming Station assisted the New Mexico State Police during a traffic stop and encountered a Mexican national with a criminal record. The 34-year-old was convicted and sentenced in 2008 in Arizona for an aggravated felony charge of controlled substance trafficking.
Also on March 23, Deming Station Agents arrested a 32-year-old male with two felony convictions and an active warrant for his arrest. This happened during a vehicle stop on New Mexico State Highway 26. The Mexican national had been convicted for felony assault and felony possession of a weapon
That same day, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Fort Hancock Station arrested an individual from Mexico with connections to a notorious criminal gang. The 32-year-old individual was part of a group of six aliens encountered in a desert area near I-10 earlier that day. Records checks showed that the individual had four previous orders of removal in New Jersey.
At approximately 9 p.m. on March 23, Santa Teresa Border Patrol Agents apprehended a man near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. It was shown that the 35-year-old individual from Honduras was convicted and sentenced in California for lewd sexual acts with a child under 14 years of age.
On March 25, Santa Teresa Station Border Patrol Agents encountered an individual from El Salvador along with a group of migrants during a foiled a smuggling attempt, that occurred near Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The El Salvadorian male was taken into custody where checks confirmed that the individual was a member of a known transnational criminal organization.
On March 26, agents assigned to the Santa Teresa station arrested a citizen of Mexico after climbing over the international border barrier seven miles east of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. After further investigation, it was revealed that the individual was convicted for a felony in California for forced rape and had a prior order of removal.
On March 27, agents assigned to the Lordsburg Station arrested a U.S. citizen at an immigration checkpoint on New Mexico State Route 80. The smuggler was apprehended as part of a failed human smuggling attempt near Rodeo, New Mexico. The 31-year-old male is an active gang member with an extensive criminal history including aggravated assault.
All of the individuals were processed will face prosecution under Title 8 authority, in addition to other charges.
Since the beginning of the fiscal year 2023 to present, Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Sector have encountered more than 240 individuals with extensive criminal records and gang affiliations.
“Transnational criminal organizations have smuggled hundreds of criminals into our communities who pose a threat to public safety,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Scott Good. “Dangerous criminals endanger our communities as they continue to disregard the rule of law.”
U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635- 2509.
