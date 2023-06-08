The T-or-C Municipal School District’s Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12 at 910 N. Date Street in its regularly scheduled monthly meeting.
In addition to reports from administrators, department heads, the SRO and Food Services,
there are five items on the agenda, released Thursday, June 8, for the board to discuss and take action on:
1. Consideration of a resolution proposing placing the school bond issue on the ballot for voter approval. 2. Review and vote on approval of contracts between the school district and Hot Springs Physical Therapy for services to be provided in the coming school year. 3. Discuss and vote on approval of school re-roofing and HVAC replacement at Sierra Elementary Complex (SEC). 4. Discussion and action on Migrant Education Application for the coming 2023-2024 school year. 5. Discussion and vote on approval of 2023-2024 school calendar, pending collective bargaining agreement negotiations.
The proposed bond issue would not result in an increase in property taxes, as it would continue the present bond issue obligation, which is in its final year.
The re-roof and HVAC replacement at SEC has long been a priority in the district, it being the oldest and most dilapidated of the schools.
The Migrant Education Program is a federal program designed to help provide appropriate educational assistance to migratory children to help prepare them to graduate and build responsible citizenship.
The school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year will reflect how the district will deal with the additional hours the state is requiring over those in the school year just ending. The calendar will be approved but must still also be approved by the union during the currently ongoing negotiations for the new collective bargaining agreement.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.