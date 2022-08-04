news-07_21_2022-Department-Game-Fish-Agencies-volunteers-gather-over-750-pounds-trash-Mesilla-Dam.jpg

Multiple public land user groups gathered June 18 to clean up areas with a high amount of illegal dumping and Off-highway Vehicle (OHV) use.

Staff and volunteers from the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Friends of the Organ Mountain Desert Peaks, Bureau of Land Management and Throat Punch Performance SXS cleaned areas west of Mesilla Dam in southern New Mexico. Over 750 pounds of trash were gathered, including mattresses, box springs, aluminum cans, glass and yard debris.

