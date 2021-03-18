The Tigers had their long-delayed season home opener on March 13 when they faced off at Tiger Stadium for a Saturday matinee. Now, another team might have been intimidated, facing Hope Christian, the defending state champions, a seasoned and elite team, but not the Tigers. Though the final score, 49-14 wasn’t pretty, it only told part of the story of the contest.
The Tigers are a very young team, one of the very youngest we have ever fielded. The starting quarterback, Kaidyn Lanham is a freshman, backing him up is a sophomore and one of only four juniors on the team. Let that sink in, four juniors. There are as many eighth graders as juniors, and only two seniors. Five freshmen and 12 sophomores make up the bulk of the team. Outstanding leadership is provided by the two seniors, Cameron Zamora and Juan Garcia, who provide a one two punch on offense and defense.
On Saturday the Tigers stayed mostly on the ground, with Lanham connecting with Zamora on one of his four passing attempts. On the windy afternoon, staying on the ground seemed a wise choice, and the Tigers ran for 250 yards.
With the visitors receiving to start the game, it was three and out, after a fumble put them at fourth and a long 24 yards. The Tigers though, returned the favor, fumbling the ball twice on their first possession, recovering the first and turning it over to Hope on the second.
Midway through the first quarter, it was Hope striking first, scoring but missing on the point after attempt. On their next drive they put up six more points, this time kicking it through the uprights and the score stood at 13-0. That lead was cut just about 60 seconds later. A four-yard gain put the Tigers at second and six, and still deep on their side of the field. Second down, Lanham hands off to Zamora who cuts across the field, breaks two tackles, dodges a couple more and races 68 yards downfield, outrunning everyone and busting into the end zone for six Tiger points. Trying for two points after, but coming up short, the quarter ended 6-13, and with the visiting team realizing that they would have to work hard for this one.
When the first half ended, our side was down 28-6, but still battling every play of every possession.
Midway through the third quarter it was Zamora striking again. This time on first down, Zamora took the ball all the way in, 66 yards for another Tiger touchdown. Going for two on points after, Devin Gonzales broke through a solid Hope defense and added two more to the Tigers score.
In all, Zamora had 191 rushing yards, with Josiah Tidwell adding in another 71, and Gonzales adding in most of the rest.
In a tough loss, and even with the score as it was, the Tiger defense had some solid and impressive stands. Juan Garcia dropped them for losses twice on solo tackles, forcing a fumble and generally creating havoc on the line. Tidwell and Zamora led with eight tackles each and assisted on one more each. JJ Garcia and Brolyn Chavez got into the Blue Swarm action too, with seven more between them. Tiger defense kept improving, learning on the fly, and held their guests scoreless for the last three minutes and change of the third and the entire final quarter.
The Tigers picked up their first penalty of the season midway through the first quarter. There was laundry all over the field in this game. with the Tigers giving up 40 yards on six penalties and Hope giving up 69 yards on 10 flags thrown against them.
As this issue of the Sentinel comes out, the Tigers are headed over to Tularosa for a Friday night game against the Wildcats. After that, they close out the season at home in Tiger stadium, under the Friday night lights, on March 26 taking on our arch-rival, Hatch Valley. Both these games will be televised by KCHS/GPKMedia, but the stadium is open to fans, so let’s be sure to be there to cheer on our team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.