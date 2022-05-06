With a weekend full of activities and events lined up for Truth or Consequences’ Fiesta celebration, area school students had the opportunity to get an early start on fun and excitement, by participating in AG Day 2022 at the Sierra County Fairgrounds.
Hosted by the New Mexico State University Extension Service, the Sierra County Farm Bureau and both the Sierra and Caballo Water Conservation Districts, the AG Day gathering included a chance for the young patrons to learn about farm equipment, the products produced on area farms and how these important items make their way to the market for hungry consumers. AG day also included live demonstrations and a very special petting zoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.