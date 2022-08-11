Sierra County’s mid-summer weather conditions are often unpredictable, as passing monsoon storms can be a frequent occurrence, amid bouts of gusty winds and other periods of searing heat and stillness. Despite the tricky weather, officials with the Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta have successfully gathered at Elephant Butte Lake State Park every year, and this past weekend, marked the event’s 41st anniversary.
Perhaps in response to the group’s dogged determinism, or overtly joyful attitude and manner, Mother Nature provided this year’s event with periods of near-perfect weather. These much-appreciated weather windows assured participating pilots, guest passengers and spectators throughout the community with a truly memorable experience. Saturday morning saw the sky above Elephant Butte Lake filled with colorful balloons, which sailed peacefully about the surrounding Rio Grande Valley, and allowed for many exciting watery “touch-n-go’s” and other prized ballooning activities. Although obviously not as well-recognized as the state’s annual balloon extravaganza staged in Albuquerque, the Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta provides participants with one of the most spectacular settings, featuring the lake and Rio Grande basin, along with unspoiled landscapes leading to many surrounding mountain vistas. Those who are in the know, readily recognize the Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta as one of the best events to fly, anywhere.
This year’s balloon regatta was expanded by the simultaneous presentation of the first annual Turtleback Mountain Music Festival. Both events were jointly sponsored by the Sierra Health Council and Sierra Vista Hospital and proved to be a much-appreciated offering. While the balloon regatta occupied its traditional space along Elephant Butte Lake’s Lion’s Beach, the music festival was staged at the nearby Sierra del Rio golf course’s ever-attractive venue. As the balloon pilots and crews treated guests and visitors to delights in the early morning hours, the fledgling music festival became the hub of activity near noon, featuring three full days of live musical performances, special prizes and other fun attractions.
By all accounts this initial gathering was a complete success, and the balloon regatta also attracted visitors from all parts. Music festival organizers reported more than 1,100 guests over the three-day weekend, while those associated with the balloon regatta tallied near 3,000 participants and guests. Together, the two events filled at least 101 local hotel rooms and area restaurants reportedly were “slammed” with added customers. One of the most popular events at the music festival was undoubtedly a joint effort with balloon regatta participants, which delivered an always-impressive balloon glow presentation Saturday and Sunday evening. This special attraction drew large numbers of community residents and visitors to the golf course and surrounding area, if only for the memorable views provided against the backdrop of SDR’s manicured landscape and Turtleback Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.