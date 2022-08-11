Sierra County’s mid-summer weather conditions are often unpredictable, as passing monsoon storms can be a frequent occurrence, amid bouts of gusty winds and other periods of searing heat and stillness. Despite the tricky weather, officials with the Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta have successfully gathered at Elephant Butte Lake State Park every year, and this past weekend, marked the event’s 41st anniversary. 

Perhaps in response to the group’s dogged determinism, or overtly joyful attitude and manner, Mother Nature provided this year’s event with periods of near-perfect weather. These much-appreciated weather windows assured participating pilots, guest passengers and spectators throughout the community with a truly memorable experience. Saturday morning saw the sky above Elephant Butte Lake filled with colorful balloons, which sailed peacefully about the surrounding Rio Grande Valley, and allowed for many exciting watery “touch-n-go’s” and other prized ballooning activities. Although obviously not as well-recognized as the state’s annual balloon extravaganza staged in Albuquerque, the Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta provides participants with one of the most spectacular settings, featuring the lake and Rio Grande basin, along with unspoiled landscapes leading to many surrounding mountain vistas. Those who are in the know, readily recognize the Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta as one of the best events to fly, anywhere. 

