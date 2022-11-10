Visitors to Sierra County will likely have been drawn here to experience the state’s most popular vacation spot, Elephant Butte Lake, or perhaps to seek refuge and restoration in one Truth or Consequences’ well known thermal spas. Many from outside the community may however not immediately recognize Sierra County’s long and heartfelt commitment to assisting and honoring all US armed services veterans.
With this thought in mind, one might quickly acknowledge how many of the streets in Truth or Consequences’ historic district were named in honor of Allied heroes from World War I. A closer look about the area will undoubtedly draw one’s attention to the New Mexico State Veterans Home, which sits prominently above downtown T-or-C and is presently undergoing a major expansion to broaden its capabilities and services. Encompassing space formerly dedicated for the Carrie Tingley Children’s Hospital, the veterans’ facility provides long term care for more than 100 full time residents, with the current construction promising much-needed assistance for many more.
Sited appropriately adjacent to the NM Veterans Home is Veterans Memorial Park, a must-visit, for anyone seeking to remember those who gave their all, or to just learn more about the history of our nation’s military veterans. The memorial park’s grounds feature a complete replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall, and a star-shaped “Walk of Education” honoring all of our nation’s military conflicts. A walk through the grounds additionally offers a respectful columbarium and many other features, including a dedicated memorial honoring military veterans still recognized as Missing In Action.
Veterans Memorial Park is also home to the Hamilton Military Museum. Dedicated in honor of the late State Representative Dianne Hamilton, this respectful edifice features a unique and impressive collection of artifacts tracing back to the Revolutionary War. The museum further includes special displays honoring local veterans, Gold Star Mothers and many other surprising features.
As the tradition of serving our nation runs deep in Sierra County, the community serves as home for a bevy of military service organizations. Interested parties will find two active chapters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). VFW Post No. 3317 is located in the Village of Williamsburg and Post No.1389, with its own unique memorial is situated in the City of Elephant Butte. The City of Elephant Butte further serves as home base for American Legion Post No. 44, and regularly impresses visitors with a corridor display of American and Military Service flags on appropriate holidays.
Additional insights into US military history can be found among the many items regularly on display at T-or-C’s Geronimo Springs Museum, in special areas of honor set aside at both the Hot Springs and Vista Memory Gardens Cemeteries, as well as with a hike to the historic remains of Fort McRae, just east of Elephant Butte Lake.
