Visitors to Sierra County will likely have been drawn here to experience the state’s most popular vacation spot, Elephant Butte Lake, or perhaps to seek refuge and restoration in one Truth or Consequences’ well known thermal spas. Many from outside the community may however not immediately recognize Sierra County’s long and heartfelt commitment to assisting and honoring all US armed services veterans.

With this thought in mind, one might quickly acknowledge how many of the streets in Truth or Consequences’ historic district were named in honor of Allied heroes from World War I. A closer look about the area will undoubtedly draw one’s attention to the New Mexico State Veterans Home, which sits prominently above downtown T-or-C and is presently undergoing a major expansion to broaden its capabilities and services. Encompassing space formerly dedicated for the Carrie Tingley Children’s Hospital, the veterans’ facility provides long term care for more than 100 full time residents, with the current construction promising much-needed assistance for many more.   

