MainStreet Truth or Consequences presents Second Saturday Art Hop – February 2021 this Saturday, February 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. Bring your Valentine downtown for a night of art, music, food and festivities. Check out all the unique gifts available for your sweetie. Second Saturday Art Hop is a COVID-safe event that requires masks and social distancing.
Desert Archaic (324 Broadway) will see Reed Rische production featuring Nick and Lindsay Williams showcasing a socially distant romantic evening of Italian songs and standards in the spirit of Valentine's Day. There will also be various paintings and digital prints on display reflecting on the themes whimsical love in all of its celebrated forms.
ZIA Gallery, at 415 Broadway, will be featuring the creative found-object works of T-or-C artist Don Hallock, who will be available to discuss his works with visitors. Hallock is the owner of Don’s Den on Cedar Street. This will be the largest single collective exhibit of Hallock's art. His works of dragons, airplanes, robots and various critters range from the whimsical and fantastic to mechanical and futuristic. His inventiveness and ability to animate common objects make his creations unique. In Hallock’s hands, a hammer becomes an animal head, TV trays are airplane wings, and unwanted vintage kitsch is transformed into legs, wheels, lips and noses. The complexity of his pieces draws the viewer in for close examination. His works fall into the category of folk art and incorporate the composition and creativity of a true artist.
Light of the Soul Gallery, at 411 Main St. will be open with live romantic music by RGee Trio, chocolate covered strawberries and Valentine's decor.
RioBravoFineArt Gallery, 110 N. Broadway, will be hosting the Opening Reception for Martye Allen’s exhibit – Anything is Possible – Earthenware, Paintings, Drawings. While many people know Martye Allen for her drawings and paintings, clay has been her passion since she first worked with it in college.
Grapes Gallery, at 407 Main, will be open where you can enjoy the unique, living room atmosphere, hosted refreshments, and live music by T-or-C’s own Cat Alley. Shop an evolved collection of fine art by some of Sierra County’s best local artists and maybe you’ll find a little something for you-know-who for Valentine’s Day.
