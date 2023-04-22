Officials with Sierra County’s Experimental Aircraft Association and the Truth or Consequences Municipal Airport opened up the tarmac Saturday morning, April 22 for a special Open House/Fly In gathering. The event was offered free of charge and gates were scheduled to be open to welcome guests through 4 pm Saturday afternoon.
One of the gathering’s highlights was the opportunity for youngsters to take their first flight through the EAA’s Young Eagles program. As of 10:30 am Saturday, number 20 Haylei Greene, above, and at least 30 local young aviators had already experienced the joy of flight “first hand” and were rewarded with an official certificate denoting the accomplishment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.