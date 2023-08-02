While only 25 participating organizations formally signed up to participate in Sierra County’s 2023 National Night Out gathering, as the event came to fruition Tuesday evening, August 1, official hosts with the DUI prevention program confirmed well over 30 groups turned out to help make the evening a complete success. Once again centered at the Sierra County Fairground’s Albert Lyon Event Center, the National Night Out gathering mirrored simultaneous events being staged across the state and nation, all aimed at making communities safer for all citizens. Originally emphasizing local partnerships between law enforcement and the community, the National Night Out celebration has grown to include a plethora of other family oriented services and organizations, while still stressing a goal of reducing crime and building connections.
Always a popular event for Sierra County’s families and service organizations, this year’s celebration was once again attended by hundreds of local residents. In addition to the wide array of helpful information, Tuesday’e event included many fun and family oriented activities, games, food, refreshments, as well as opportunities for local youth and their families to get an up close look at emergency service vehicles, specialized equipment and to meet with law enforcement officers, fire department members and other first responders who work daily to make Sierra County a safe place for all.
