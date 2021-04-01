As a farmer and rancher-owned cooperative, we know that a little extra capital can make a big difference in the operations of New Mexico’s farmers and ranchers. Our Patronage Program allows us to give back a portion of what we earn directly to those who deserve it most our customers.
Farm Credit of New Mexico, is pleased to announce the distribution of $14.2 million dollars in cash patronage paid to Stockholders by March 31.
Patronage is one of the unique benefits of being a Farm Credit of New Mexico customer.
Farm Credit of New Mexico is farmer and rancher owned since 1916, as a customer, you are an owner, and owners get their share of the profits. Since the inception of the Patronage Program in 2005, $133.7 million dollars has been given back by Farm Credit of New Mexico.
Alan Feit, Farm Credit of New Mexico’s President/CEO stated, “As a cooperative, our Patronage Program is something we are very proud of.” He continued saying “Our focus remains on the success of New Mexico Agriculture and our customers. In these challenging times, the longevity and consistency of our Patronage Program shows the financial strength and commitment of the Association.”
For more information contact Shacey Sullivan, VP of Marketing and Public Relations, Farm Credit of New Mexico at (505) 875-6042 or shacey.sullivan@farmcreditnm.com.
