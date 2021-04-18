On Saturday night, the County Fair Barn was transformed, and an evening of magic was staged, open to area high school students. Billed as "A Hot Springs Prom: A Night In Hollywood," the informal dance and night of festivities was organized independently from the schools by McKenzie Luna and Kimmy Molsbee, along with plenty of help from individuals from across the community. The dance and social was meant to provide a safe and fun outlet for Sierra County students, hungry for a little taste of normalcy and social interaction.
Ladies in formal gowns and gentlemen dressed out in their best were the order of the night. DJ programmed music, sparkling lights, and other decorations set the ambience for the red carpet event. On entry, a photo opportunity was provided, with local paparazzi taking pictures of any and all of the "celebrities," that is students, who wanted to preserve memories of the night. Photos of those who wanted pictures taken will be made available for students and families to download, courtesy of the Sierra County Sentinel, who agreed to put them in a free gallery on this website.
Refreshments, along with a "Night In Hollywood" decorated commemorative glass and other mementos were provided to all who came. A huge stack of pizzas were delivered, courtesy of a generous benefactor. But mostly it was the chance to meet old friends, make new ones, create shared memories and just be kids together with each other again for an evening, after such a long period of mentally and emotionally trying isolation that made the moment a special one.
The chaperoned dance was well attended, while adhering to the current capacity limitation restrictions in effect for indoor events. When midnight struck, the the sparkle that was a night of Hollywood reverted again to the County Fair Barn as the celebrity attendees made their way home.
