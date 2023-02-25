Members of the Winter Quilters Guild of Sierra County welcomed area residents and visitors for a return of their annual Gathering of Quilts this weekend, and they have been busy. The unique display feature a colorful bouquet of quilts with many interesting designs, patterns and creative touches. The gathering also features a full array of vendors, supplies and helpful advice.
The annual gathering is free of charge and will continue at the Truth or Consequences Civic Center, 400 West Fourth Avenue, until 4 pm Saturday, February 25. Those who take the opportunity to see this spectacular offering will also have a chance to win door prizes and perhaps to go home with a one-of-a-kind quilt, which will be raffled off to some lucky individual.
