In conjunction with this weekend’s 41st Annual Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta, the City of Elephant Butte will be hosting the first ever Turtleback Mountain Music Festival, promising all guests a full serving of spectacular sights and sounds for three full days, beginning this Friday, August 5.
BALLOON REGATTA LINE UP
Participants in the 41st Annual Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta will begin launching for the first scheduled event along Elephant Butte Lake State Park’s Lion’s Beach starting at 7 am Friday morning. Weather permitting, early risers will be treated to a sky full of colorful balloons, quietly drifting above Elephant Butte Lake and the ever-impressive Sierra County landscape.
Saturday morning, August 6, the gathering’s second official event is scheduled to lift off from the lakeside beginning at 7 am, and a third event is also set to launch at 7am from Lion’s Beach Sunday morning, August 7. Both the Saturday and Sunday beach launchings will provide an opportunity for tethered rides from 7-to-9:45 am. A New Mexico State Park entrance fee will be charged at the gate and (cash only) balloon rides will be offered at $20 for kids 5-12 years of age and at $25 for riders 13 years of age or older.
This year, as special assembly of regatta participants will also be gathering for special Balloon Glow events at the Sierra del Rio Golf Course both Saturday and Sunday evenings, August 6 and 7. These always memorable Balloon Glow events will be offered as part of the Turtleback Mountain Music festival, and are set to begin at approximately 7:30 pm, on both evenings.
•Further information about the Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta may be found online by visiting facebook.com/elephantbutteballoonregatta. Details about the event and the tethered Balloon rides may also be obtained by contacting Denise Addie at 602-738-0212, or Steve Buckley at 575-740-2794.
TURTLEBACK MOUNTAIN MUSIC FESTIVAL
As noted this year’s balloon regatta will truly be enhanced by the inaugural Turtleback Mountain Music Festival. This much-anticipated gathering will be centered at the Sierra del Rio Golf Course’s Turtleback Tap House and Grill, located at 101 Clubhouse Road, in Elephant Butte. Single event passes are $10 and full weekend passes are $35.
The three-day festival is set to kick off beginning at 7 pm Friday evening with local musical favorite, Tudy Romero & the Silver Bullet Band.
Saturday, August 6, a day full of musical offerings will begin at 11am with a performance by the T-or-C Middle School and Hot Springs High School Choir. They will be followed by Nick & Lindsay at approximately 11:30 am and Constance, who is scheduled to take the stage at 1pm. Saturday afternoon’s event will close out with a performance by New Earth I Am, which is set to begin at approximately 3:30 pm.
Saturday evening’s performances will begin at 6:30 pm with Burt Ferguson, and will conclude with musical offerings from Terry Bullard, who is set to take the stage at 8 pm.
The first annual Turtleback Mountain Music Festival will further offer guests a full line up of entertainment beginning at 11am Sunday morning, August 7. Sue Barr will be performing from 11 until approximately 1:30 pm, when Rotnae and Burt Ferguson will be welcomed to the stage to close out the weekend’s celebration.
•Further details about event and ticket information is available online by visiting TurtlebackMountainMusicFestival.com.
