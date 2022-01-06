Dam Walk.tif

As winter weather and temperatures, somewhat later than usual, pushed through Sierra County Saturday, January 1, a modest contingent of area residents and visitors nonetheless took advantage of the annual opportunity to hike across the top of the Elephant Butte Lake Dam. Part of the New Mexico State Parks Department’s response to the nationwide annual “First Day Hikes” initiative, the January 1 walk across one of Sierra County’s most historical structures has been regularly attracting crowds of curious visitors for almost a full decade. A must for photographers and those looking for a different view, as well as a perfect start for that vow to begin exercising, this event has already become a tradition for many.  

