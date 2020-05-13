The T-or-C Rotary Club, along with other community contributors/supporters, donated funds to purchase indoor games, videos, reading material, and similar items to the military veterans residing at the New Mexico State Veteran’s Home. This unprecedented effort was especially needed as the vets have been in a continual “limited visitation status” due to the pandemic. This project deemed “Lifting Spirits,” by providing the above neat items, will certainly enhance their morale. Standing (l-to-r) were: Denise Addie (project initiator/coordinator), Candace Chavez (T-or-C Rotary Club Secretary), and Ace Griego (staff member, Veteran’s Home).
