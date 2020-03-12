The playground and running track at T-or-C Elementary School (TCES) were filled with activity on Friday, with Sierra County’s youngest Tigers participating in their annual Color Run. Staged by the school’s Parent Teach Organization, Zia PTO, the run is a fundraiser with the proceeds going toward the construction of a large shade structure for the playground. With students gathering pledges for each lap they ran; they were called down one grade at a time starting with the Kindergarten and working up through the fifth grade. Running for thirty minutes, the kids ran the track for 30 minutes, getting each lap added on a card pinned to their backs. Water for frequent drinks was available as they ran, and each received a pair of sunglasses. Around the track were gathered parents and other family members to encourage and cheer them on. There were prizes for the top jogger and money earning students.
After running the fun kept on growing. Off the track were Zia PTO members with squirt bottles filled with paint powder. The kids ran some more, this time getting showered in color, all easily washable and safe to use. The results were predictable, laughter, and children shouting with delight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.