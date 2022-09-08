IMG_2477.JPG

With an unanimous vote Thursday afternoon, September 8, the Village of Williamsburg Board of Trustees approved a request for a formal ceremony to be conducted at the 911 Memorial, which was established adjacent to the Village Hall and Fire Station last year. 

Event organizer, Denise Addie, said the ceremony would begin at 8:30am Sunday, September 11 and told the board the event could be expected to last approximately one hour. 

