With an unanimous vote Thursday afternoon, September 8, the Village of Williamsburg Board of Trustees approved a request for a formal ceremony to be conducted at the 911 Memorial, which was established adjacent to the Village Hall and Fire Station last year.
Event organizer, Denise Addie, said the ceremony would begin at 8:30am Sunday, September 11 and told the board the event could be expected to last approximately one hour.
Everyone is invited to attend this Sunday morning’s ceremony, which will gather neighbors to remember the events of September 11, 2001, along with those who lost their lives or who perished in responding to the tragedy.
Denise Addie represents the Truth or Consequences-based Uplyfting Spirits non-profit group, which was responsible for original development of the 911 memorial monument.
•The afternoon’s regular meeting also saw board members approve a request to hold a special K-9 Forensics Memorial Service at the Village’s memorial park area Saturday evening, October 8. This gathering will honor the life of K-9 rescue dog “Sadie,” who recently passed away after serving communities across the nation for a full decade.
This memorial event is presently scheduled to begin a 6 pm and anyone interested is encouraged to attend.
•Board members further discussed code enforcement concerns raised by trustee Misty Gustin, received public comments regarding property acquisitions initiated by parties behind a reported truck stop project, and attended to regular department reports.
