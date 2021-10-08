The Truth or Consequences Film Fiesta will be held at the El Cortez Theatre, which is also celebrating their grand re-opening (of a work in progress) with screenings, parties, panels, and celebrities in attendance.
The organizers of the 5th Annual T-or-C Film Fiesta are pleased to announce that several award-winning filmmakers are flying in from Los Angeles, New York and around the country to bring their movies to Truth or Consequences, as well as filmmakers from around the state.
The response has been overwhelming in relation to the T-or-C Film Fiesta. It looks like people are ready to get back into the theaters and see some great movies, and we’re ready for them!
Our Fiesta team have been working hard to bring together programming for the three-day event and will have Anthony Michael Hall (Halloween: Kills, Breakfast Club, Dead Zone), Jerry Angelo (“Artik” Director and actor), Steven Maes (“Caffeine & Gasoline” NM Filmmaker), Queneesha Monique (Food Network: The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska), Jordyn Aquino (“Can’t Have it Both Ways” Actor, Director, Writer) and Jenn Garcia (Producer), Jeanette Dilone (“Rizo” actor and writer), Hafid Abdelmoula (“Broken Gaiete” writer, director), Ruben Pla (“The Horror Crowd” actor, writer, director), Jordan Livingston (“DeLorean – Living the Dream” writer, director, producer), along with “The Kennedy Incident,” and a number of festival winning short films.
NEW ADDITIONS TO THE PROGRAM
•We will also have a ‘Karaoke after party’ at the Point Blanc Winery, with DJ Molina
•Attendees can visit our filmmaker lounge, which will be pouring specialty movie themed cocktails from Dry Point Distillers on Friday, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, 3-9 p.m.; and Sunday, 12-5 p.m.
•Auction on Saturday morning; movie set props, costumes and more!
•Join us at the Hot Springs Glamp Camp for the Saturday evening after party.
•Don’t miss the Sunday afternoon program for car lovers, with two screenings of the award-winning films “DeLorean – Living the Dream” and “Caffeine & Gasoline: Evolution of the American Rocker”.
We are also making a big announcement in the Sierra County Sentinel, so be sure to get the Oct. 23 edition.
The T-or-C Film Fiesta will be held from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24 in Truth or Consequences. All-access pass tickets are now on sale for $25 and are limited in number, so don't delay as we are limited by seating capacity and COVID safety compliance. For more info visit https://www.facebook.com/SierraCinemaNM.
